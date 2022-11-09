Shade, Samuels sign commitment letters for UConn

A third member of next fall's class is expected to sign on Friday.

STORRS, Connecticut — The UConn women’s basketball team announced Wednesday two of its three-player 2023 class.

Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels have signed their national letters of intent to join the Huskies next year.

It is part of a weeklong early signing period for Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball players that started Wednesday.

Shade, a 5-foot-10 guard from Noblesville, Indiana, is nationally ranked at No. 15, according to ESPN. She committed to UConn earlier this year and made it official on Wednesday.

The teenager was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year after an impressive junior season at Noblesville High School. She will play her senior season of high school at La Lumiere.

Samuels, a 6-foot-2 wing from Forestville, Maryland, is ranked at No. 41. She plays for Bishop McNamara, which is part of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference where current Husky star Azzi Fudd also played in at St. John’s.

UConn’s third player in the 2023 class, K.K. Arnold will sign her letter of intent on Friday, according to her Twitter. Per ESPN’s rankings of the 2023 class, Arnold is the No. 6 player.

