UConn women's basketball senior guard out for Oregon game due to COVID protocols

EUGENE, Ore. — One UConn women's basketball player missed out on Monday night's game at Oregon due to being in COVID-19 protocols, school officials said.

Senior guard Christyn Williams is in COVID protocols and missed the game. No other UConn players or staff have been impacted, the basketball team said.

The Huskies rank ninth across all of the NCAA Division I teams on the AP Top 25 list.

Sophomore star Paige Bueckers has been out for more than a month as she continues to recover from an injury.

Freshman Azzi Fudd is also out due to foot and ankle injuries, and Junior Aubrey Griffin is out for the season as she recovers from back surgery.

UConn was defeated by the Ducks 72-59.

The Huskies won the three previous games since the new year and will face Seton Hall at home on Friday.

