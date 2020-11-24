UConn women's basketball suspends team activities after a member of the program tests positive for COVID-19

The team activities will be placed on hold for at least 14 days as per protocol. The Huskies will not play in their first four games.

UConn has announced the women's basketball program has temporarily suspended team activities due to a member testing positive for COVID-19.

Following protocol, team activities will be put on pause for at least 14 days and will continue when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.

As a result of the pause, the women's basketball team will not play in their first four-game dates. Any schedule adjustments will be announced at a later date.

UConn returned to the BIG EAST conference after a seven-year absence. The women's basketball team's first game was scheduled against the in-state foe, Quinnipiac at the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 28. Depending on the outcome, UConn would then move on to face Mississippi State or Maine.

UConn would have taken on No.5 Louisville at the Jimmy V Women's Classic on December 4 followed by their BIG EAST season opener against Seton Hall on December 6.

This year, the Huskies were ranked No.3 overall in the preseason.