NCAA Tournament: UConn women's basketball team earns No. 2 seed in Seattle 3 region

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women’s basketball team is looking to reach the Final Four for the 15th consecutive year and that road begins Saturday at home.

The Huskies were revealed as the No. 2 seed in the Seattle 3 region for this year’s NCAA Tournament. They will play No. 15 Vermont.

UConn had a difficult season filled with injuries - star guard Azzi Fudd missed 22 games with a knee injury - but they finally started to get healthy heading into March. They handily won the program’s 21st Big East Tournament last weekend.

"You first have to win two games. And regardless of what region you're in, job number one is you have to win two games," head coach Geno Auriemma said. "And that's no different than it is any other year. Every year I say the same thing, there are no easy games in the NCAA Tournament. And this year is no exception."

Seattle 3 is stacked with talented teams.

Virginia Tech earned the No. 1 seed. Ohio State, Tennessee, and Iowa complete the top 5 seeds.

The Huskies will host the first and second rounds at Gampel Pavilion. If UConn beats Vermont, they would face the winner of No. 7 Baylor and No. 10 Alabama.

This is the seventh time the Huskies have been named a No. 2 seed.

The Huskies will compete in their 34th-straight NCAA Tournament, dating back to 1989. UConn has advanced to 22 NCAA Final Fours, including the last 14 straight, which is an NCAA record. The Huskies have won a record 11 National Championships.

Auriemma is 127-23 in NCAA Tournament games and is the winningest head coach in postseason play.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

The NCAA changed its format this season and is having two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. Greenville hosts one and Seattle the other.

Defending champion South Carolina is the overall No. 1 seed and the top seed in the first Greenville (S.C.) Region. Indiana is the No. 1 seed in the other Greenville Regional, while Stanford is No. 1 in the other Seattle Regional.

The winners of the Elite Eight will advance to the Final Four (March 31) in Dallas and play at the American Airlines Center for the national championship (April 2).

