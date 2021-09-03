UConn women's basketball team wins BIG EAST Tournament title

In their return to the BIG EAST, the Huskies have beaten the Marquette Golden Eagles with a final score of 73-39.

LEDYARD, Conn. — For the first time since 2012, the UConn women's basketball team has won the BIG EAST Tournament Championship.

The Huskies defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles with a final score of 73-39.

Star Freshman guard Paige Bueckers had the high-point on the night scoring 23 points. She also added four assists and six rebounds.

The final was held at Mohegan Sun Arena Monday night.

Christyn Williams added 16 points as UConn won its 160th straight game in conference play. Camryn Taylor had 11 points for Marquette, which lost in the conference final for the fourth straight season after winning the title in 2017.