UConn women’s basketball player selected as Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist

STORRS, Conn. — A UConn women’s basketball player who stepped up during the Huskies’ injury-filled season is getting more recognition on a national scale.

Aaliyah Edwards, a junior from Kingston, Ontario, was selected among the 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

Edwards, who was named the 2022-23 Big East Most Improved Player and unanimously selected to the All-Big East First Team, is averaging career highs with 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She has been crucial to UConn’s success as only one of two Huskies to play in every game this season.

On Monday, Edwards led the Huskies to its 21st Big East Tournament crown. She had 19 points and 15 rebounds against 10th-ranked Villanova.

“We’re talented, but we’re disciplined and dedicated to win,” Edwards said after the game. “It speaks to our standard and to what we are as a program and we’re a winning program. That’s what we did today.”

Edwards’ success on the court this year is measured by personal bests. She has 14 double-doubles this season and has scored in double digits in 23 games this season.

She surpassed 1,000 career points in UConn’s game against No. 1 South Carolina in February. Against Top 25 teams this season, Edwards is averaging 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Naismith Player of the Year finalists will be announced on March 21. The Fan Vote to help narrow the list down to the final honoree will open Tuesday, March 21, and close Tuesday, March 28. The fan vote will account for 5% of the overall final vote.

The 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year will be awarded on Wednesday, March 29 during the Women’s Final Four.

