UConn's Dorka Juhász makes it to Final Four bench after surgery

Juhász suffered a wrist injury in the Elite Eight game against NC State

MINNEAPOLIS — UConn's Dorka Juhász was seen in attendance for UConn's Final Four matchup against Stanford on Friday night after undergoing successful surgery on her wrist.

Juhász suffered a fractured wrist in the Huskies' win against NC State during the Elite Eight when she went up for an offensive rebounding in the second quarter and landed on her wrist.

Juhász recently announced that despite this being her senior year, she has one more year of collegiate eligibility and intends to stay at UConn for the 2022-2023 season.

"My heart feels so loved and heartbroken at the same time," Juhász said in a Twitter post this week. "It's aching, because my season has come to an end, and I won't be able to compete for the national championship with my sisters this weekend."

Throughout this year there have been eight UConn players that have sat out at least two games this season with an injury or illness, one of those eight being sophomore guard Paige Bueckers. This resulted in 10 different starting lineups and UConn's first five-loss season in a decade.

