UConn forward Dorka Juhász to miss time with injury

The team announced Juhász broke her left thumb during Monday's victory over Texas.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women's basketball forward Dorka Juhász will miss at least three games after suffering a broken left thumb.

The team announced the injury happened during the Huskies' 83-76 win over Texas last Monday.

Juhász will now miss UConn's game against NC State on Sunday and the entirety of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. She is being evaluated by the UConn sports medicine staff.

Juhász is averaging 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on the year.

