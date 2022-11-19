x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Women's Basketball

UConn forward Dorka Juhász to miss time with injury

The team announced Juhász broke her left thumb during Monday's victory over Texas.
Credit: AP
Connecticut's Dorka Juhasz (14) reacts toward teammate Azzi Fudd (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women's basketball forward Dorka Juhász will miss at least three games after suffering a broken left thumb. 

The team announced the injury happened during the Huskies' 83-76 win over Texas last Monday. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Juhász will now miss UConn's game against NC State on Sunday and the entirety of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. She is being evaluated by the UConn sports medicine staff.

Juhász is averaging 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on the year.

RELATED: Murphy runs for 124 yards, leads Army over UConn 34-17

RELATED: UConn legends Calhoun, Hamilton to be inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

---

 Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Swim Cash's No. 32 jersey retired at UConn

Before You Leave, Check This Out