UConn's Paige Bueckers named Big East Player of the Year, Huskies showered with awards

Bueckers becomes the second player ever to earn BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Year honors.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — With a perfect run in the Big East Conference this season, the UConn Women's Basketball team is getting showered with awards led by talented freshman Paige Bueckers, who became just the second player ever to earn BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Year honors.

Bueckers and former Husky great Maya Moore are the only players to win both awards in the same season. Bueckers leads UConn with 19.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per game as well as shooting 47.6 from three-point land.

Junior Olivia Nelson-Ododa was selected as the Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year and freshman Aaliyah Edwards was named Big East Sixth-Woman of the Year.

Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma was named the league’s Coach of the Year for the 17th time in his career.

In addition, Bueckers and junior Christyn Williams were unanimously named to the All-Big East First Team. Nelson-Ododa was selected to the All-Big East Second Team. Nelson-Ododa leads UConn with 7.7 rebounds per game and is tops in the Big East with 40 blocks and 1.8 blocks per game.

Edwards leads the Big East with a 70.4 field goal percentage. She has scored in double digits in 12 games this season and had two double-doubles. Edwards is second on UConn with 5.4 rebounds per game. Williams is second for the Huskies with 15.4 points per game. She’s scored in double digits in 17 games this season.

UConn won its 27th regular-season conference title in 2021, including its 20th as a member of the Big East.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Huskies (21-1, 18-0) will take on either No. 8 St. John’s or No. 9 Xavier in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at noon at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will air on FS1.

