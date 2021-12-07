UConn's Paige Bueckers to be out 6 to 8 weeks with knee injury

Bueckers, 20, underwent diagnostic testing after her injury and an MRI and CT scan revealed a tibial plateau fracture to her left knee.

The university said Bueckers, 20, underwent diagnostic testing after her injury and an MRI and CT scan revealed a tibial plateau fracture to her left knee.

“Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury,” head coach Gene Auriemma said in a statement Tuesday. “It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her.”

Bueckers, who was last season’s AP national player of the year, was dribbling in the final minute of the game when she stumbled, twisting her left leg. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be helped off the court.

“We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term,” Auriemma said. “Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.

The UConn women's basketball team travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Thursday.

