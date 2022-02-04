UConn talks before NCAA Finals matchup against South Carolina

Head Coach Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers talked to the media to discuss their expectations for the NCAA Championship game

MINNEAPOLIS — Tomorrow, the UConn women's basketball team is hoping for their six-year NCAA Championship drought to come to an end.

The Huskies have become synonymous with winning in college basketball, but in recent years other teams, such as South Carolina, the team they play tomorrow, have caught up to them in talent and success.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma said that he and head coach of South Carolina Dawn Staley have very little impact on how this upcoming matchup will play out.

"You can coach the best game of your life and lose, you can make the most mistakes you've ever made coaching a game, your team will find a way to win," said Auriemma. "I've been in this situation a lot against a lot of coaches and I've taken the same approach with every single one. It's not about them, it's not about me, it's UConn vs. South Carolina."

Auriemma did not mince words about UConn's play this season and how he expects them to play tomorrow, as he said he's not sure what version of UConn he may get.

"I think our free-throw shooting is exactly like our team, when we're good we're really really good, we're making every free throw. When we're not good it's not fun to watch," said Auriemma.

UConn star and Minnesota native Paige Bueckers was much more optimistic about the outlook of the team heading into the game.

"I think we're a lot more confident team. I think we're more of a team that understands their roles," said Bueckers. "I think we're a lot more mature mentally, just in the way we're gonna approach this game. Last year we lost in the semi-finals, but we know this is the last game of the season and you really just wanna lay it all on the line."

Bueckers suffered a major injury earlier in the season that required surgery and she's still trying to find her rhythm, something that has been more evident in recent games. But Auriemma said he won't hesitate to take her out if she's not right.

"As long as she's getting the things done that need to be done, I'll leave her out there. If she's struggling a little bit, physically or her game, then I'm gonna take her out," said Auriemma.

Bueckers said Auriemma's coaching has gone a long way in shaping the player she is today.

South Carolina's Aaliyah Boston is someone UConn is going to have to pay attention to during the game, as she averaged 17 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, with numerous Player of the Year votes pending.

Bueckers said she has a relationship with Boston off the court, but she that won't affect how she goes into this game.

"It's amazing just as a competitor you wanna play against the best players and the best people," said Bueckers. "Me and Aaliyah are really close off the court, but I know as competitors, me and her, and us and South Carolina, it's the biggest game of the year, so I think it's gonna be a really close and competitive game."

Auriemma could not help but heap praise on Boston.

"I don't think it's a stretch to say she might be the hardest person in America to guard," said Auriemma.

The game tomorrow starts at 8:00 p.m. back at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

