UHart women's basketball coach resigns to join UConn as assistant coach

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford’s head women’s basketball coach is returning to her alma mater, the school announced Wednesday.

Morgan Valley, who had been head coach at UHart for two seasons, resigned to take up the role of assistant coach at the University of Connecticut alongside Geno Auriemma.

“I thank Morgan for everything she has done over the past two seasons to rebuild our women’s basketball program,” UHart Interim Athletic Director Maria Feeley said in a statement. “While I am sad to see Morgan leave, I understand her desire to return to her alma mater, where she was a four-year member of a team that appeared in four Final Fours and won three NCAA Division I National Championships. We wish her the best.”

Valley said in a statement that she was not planning on leaving Hartford until she received a call from UConn.

“I will forever be grateful to the University of Hartford, which will always have a special place in my heart,” she said, continuing: “While I know Hartford will build upon the recent success of the men's basketball team, which just had its first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, I am beyond grateful that the opportunity to return to UConn presented itself. This is a dream come true.”

Valley has 16 years of coaching experience under her belt. Before coaching at Hartford, she has coached in the Atlantic Coast Conference, America East, Atlantic 10, BIG EAST, Colonial Athletic Association, Pac-12 and the Patriot League.

Valley joins UConn about a week after longtime assistant coach Shea Ralph departed the program to become the Vanderbilt Commodores new head women’s basketball coach.

"Words cannot express how honored and excited I am to come back home and represent the University of Connecticut," Valley said in a subsequent statement. "I am so grateful to Coach Auriemma for this amazing opportunity. This is a dream come true and I can't wait to get started."

Auriemma said UConn is “absolutely thrilled” to have Valley join the team.

“We wanted to get someone in here who had varied experiences, and certainly Morgan, since her playing days at UConn, has had an impact at numerous schools around the country,” he said in a statement. “We thought it'd be the perfect situation for us. Morgan is familiar with who we are, what we stand for and what our goals are. I think they're perfectly aligned with Morgan's values and goals, and we're just excited to have her back with our program."

