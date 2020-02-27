Walker scores 25 as No. 6 UConn women beat Cincinnati 105-58

The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record.

CINCINNATI — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference's top two teams, beating Cincinnati 105-58.

The Huskies had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title.

After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati, which was in second place alone heading into the game.