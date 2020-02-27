x
Walker scores 25 as No. 6 UConn women beat Cincinnati 105-58

The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record.
CINCINNATI — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference's top two teams, beating Cincinnati 105-58.

 The Huskies had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. 

After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati, which was in second place alone heading into the game.

The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record. Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati, which trailed by as many as 51 points. 