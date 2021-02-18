x
Women's Basketball

Williams leads No. 1 UConn women to 77-32 rout of St. John's

The UConn women's team has been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons.
Credit: AP
St. John's guard Kadaja Bailey (30) fouls Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Paige Bueckers added 20 to help No. 1 UConn cruise to a 77-32 win over St. John's.

UConn moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. It’s the 246th week since the 1994-95 season that the Huskies have held the top spot. 

They have been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons. 

The next closest active streak is two years in a row. Unique Drake was one of three players with seven points to lead the Red Storm.

