Women's Final Four fans get to watch teams practice

Fans from across the country packed into Target Center for UConn's final practice of the 2021-2022 NCAA season

MINNEAPOLIS — There is plenty for fans to do in Final Four cities. But most will say, other than watching the games in person, they love getting to watch team practices, which they had the opportunity to do on Saturday at the Women's Final Four in Minneapolis.

UConn fans filled the Target Center. And one thing is clear: they come from all over, including Vermont.

"I've been coming to the Final Four since I was in fifth grade with my grandmother," said Katelynn Hadwen, a Huskies fan from Vermont. "She's been going since what since the 1990s."

And there was a couple from west Texas that made the trek.

"I'm a fan of UConn because of Geno," said Paul Segura of El Paso, TX. "Geno is a winning coach and it's all about winning. People say it's not, but it is."

Some fans drove six hours to see her favorite players: Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

"They injured themselves and they came back and like did really good," said Audreynah Gillentine, a UConn fan from Illinois.

And, it will come as no surprise that every fan we spoke with has an affinity for Paige Bueckers.

"I think it's really amazing because it could be us someday and I want people to look at me just like they look at Paige," said Olivia Hammer, who is a Minnesotan.

She was among a group of 7th graders, who are more than just Bueckers fans. They are true blue UConn fans.

"Do you know the last time they won the national championship," the group was asked. Immediately Hammer said 2016.

There is also unification amongst fans and players that the open public practice is great.

"I think anytime you have an opportunity, the fans, to get closer to the athletes I think it's a win-win for everybody," said Jackie Edwards, Aaliyah Edwards' mother.

"It's a really cool environment, said Katie Fudd, who is Azzi Fudd's mother. "The excitement and the energy in the air it's palpable and that's what the women's game needs."

Husky fans hope to have a lot to cheer about Sunday night when they face South Carolina, who beat UConn fairly comfortably earlier this year. If UConn wins, it will be their record 12th national championship.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.