Young UConn team expects to compete for 12th national title

The Huskies did lose star Megan Walker in the offseason. She entered the WNBA a year earlier than expected.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn has not had seven first-year players on its roster since back in 1988, the year the Huskies won the first of their 18 Big East titles.

Connecticut returns this season to the league it helped build with a young, but talented team after playing seven years in the American Athletic Conference without a conference loss.

The Huskies did lose star Megan Walker in the offseason. She entered the WNBA a year earlier than expected.