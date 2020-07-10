UConn won't play games in Hartford this academic year

The men's and women's basketball teams are also expected to play in fall tournaments at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

HARTFORD, Conn — The University of Connecticut won’t play any of its home basketball or hockey schedule in Hartford this season.

Athletic director David Benedict says the school and the operators of the XL Center agreed that it would not make financial sense to utilize the 16,000-seat arena during the coronavirus pandemic.

Benedict says they plan to have both teams play home games on campus in Storrs at the Freitas Ice Forum and Gampel Pavilion.