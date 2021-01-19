UConn's Auriemma: Schools need NCAA Tournament this season

The Hall of Famer was responding to comments by Baylor coach Kim Mulkey.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says playing the NCAA Tournament this year is a fiscal necessity for most schools.

The Hall of Famer was responding to comments by Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who said she believes the college basketball season will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of “the almighty dollar.”