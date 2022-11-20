UConn's Chris Dailey falls just before game

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey fell to the floor just prior to the team's game against NC State Sunday.
Dailey experienced a medical emergency during the national anthem according to the Associated Press. Dailey was taken off the floor by stretcher, but was alert and waving to the crowd.
This is a developing story.
