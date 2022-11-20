x
UConn

UConn's Chris Dailey falls just before game

She was taken off the court on a stretcher and waved to fans.
Credit: AP
Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey waves from a stretcher before an NCAA basketball game against North Carolina State, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Dailey experienced a medical emergency during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey fell to the floor just prior to the team's game against NC State Sunday.

Dailey experienced a medical emergency during the national anthem according to the Associated Press. Dailey was taken off the floor by stretcher, but was alert and waving to the crowd.

This is a developing story. 

