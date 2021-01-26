'Can’t get a grip on it'| UConn's Geno Auriemma reflects on Kobe and Gianna Bryant deaths, one year later

The UConn women’s basketball Twitter account showed a letter that Bryant's daughter Gigi wrote to the team after their loss in the 2017 Final Four.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — January 26 marks one year since the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The sports community remembered his life and legacy, which includes here in Connecticut.

The letter addressed to Coach Auriemma and the team said, “I am so sorry you lost, but it gives you extra time to practice and get better before the next one. Just think, when you think you can’t, UConn.”

Gigi wrote this to the team after the Final Four loss in 2017. We remember her positive, shining energy.



She loved being around the Huskies, and we loved being around her.



On Tuesday Auriemma reflected on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

“I’m amazed that it’s been a year already, I’m amazed that so much has transpired since last January,” said Auriemma. “Hard to grip, can’t get a grip on it, hard to fathom."