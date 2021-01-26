'Can’t get a grip on it'| UConn's Geno Auriemma reflects on Kobe and Gianna Bryant deaths, one year later

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — January 26 marks one year since the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The sports community remembered his life and legacy, which includes here in Connecticut.
The UConn women’s basketball Twitter account showed off a letter that Bryant's daughter "Gigi," who wanted to play for the Huskies, wrote to the team after their loss in the 2017 Final Four.
The letter addressed to Coach Auriemma and the team said, “I am so sorry you lost, but it gives you extra time to practice and get better before the next one. Just think, when you think you can’t, UConn.”
On Tuesday Auriemma reflected on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.
“I’m amazed that it’s been a year already, I’m amazed that so much has transpired since last January,” said Auriemma. “Hard to grip, can’t get a grip on it, hard to fathom."
Auriemma continued, “death has been a big part of this year but his death, that’s a hard one to reconcile.”