x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

UConn

'Can’t get a grip on it'| UConn's Geno Auriemma reflects on Kobe and Gianna Bryant deaths, one year later

The UConn women’s basketball Twitter account showed a letter that Bryant's daughter Gigi wrote to the team after their loss in the 2017 Final Four.
Credit: AP
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — January 26 marks one year since the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The sports community remembered his life and legacy, which includes here in Connecticut.

The UConn women’s basketball Twitter account showed off a letter that Bryant's daughter "Gigi," who wanted to play for the Huskies, wrote to the team after their loss in the 2017 Final Four.  

The letter addressed to Coach Auriemma and the team said, “I am so sorry you lost, but it gives you extra time to practice and get better before the next one.  Just think, when you think you can’t, UConn.”

On Tuesday Auriemma reflected on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

“I’m amazed that it’s been a year already, I’m amazed that so much has transpired since last January,” said Auriemma. “Hard to grip, can’t get a grip on it, hard to fathom." 

Auriemma continued, “death has been a big part of this year but his death, that’s a hard one to reconcile.”

Related Articles