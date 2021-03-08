UConn's Paige Bueckers files for trademark of 'Paige Buckets' nickname

The reigning women's college basketball player of the year filed the application in July. Bueckers is arguably the face of women's college basketball.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Rising University of Connecticut sophomore and arguably the most recognizable player in women's college basketball Paige Bueckers has filed a trademark application for the nickname "Paige Buckets."

The application was filed on July 13 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

During her freshman season, Bueckers rose to superstar status with not only leading UConn to a Final Four appearance but also winning almost every major award from Big East Player of the Year to the Naismith Player of the Year.

An attorney from Wasserman Media Group, which represents high-profile athletes from the WNBA, NBA, and NFL, was the Attorney on Record for the application. FOX61 News reached out for comment.

UConn only recently revealed its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy after the NCAA has made it allowed student-athletes to accept compensation.

Bueckers has over 901,000 followers on Instagram as of August 3 and is in the prime position to profit off of her trademark whatever she decides to do with it. She joins other notable college athletes like Kentucky basketball's Dontaie Allen and Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim.

