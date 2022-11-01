UConn Athletics to launch UConn+ streaming platform

It will be the university's sports-centric streaming platform with exclusive content for fans.

STORRS, Connecticut — Fans and followers of the UConn Huskies will soon have a new way to watch and enjoy games and other sports content from the university.

Starting later this month, the school will launch UConn+. It will be the university's sports-centric streaming platform will that will have original and exclusive content for fans such as features, live events, profiles, coaches' shows, highlights and other on-demand content.

UConn+ will be widely available on streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, and accessible via the UConn mobile app and uconnhuskies.com.

Director of UConn Athletics David Benedict said the school already boasts championship programs and provides "top quality experiences in state-of-the-art venues for fans and student-athletes alike" and that UConn+ will allow them to engage UConn Nation even further.

"UConn+ has the potential to elevate the visibility of UConn Athletics, and I'm grateful for our overarching relationship with LEARFIELD, in which its LEARFIELD Studios and SIDEARM Sports businesses can help us further expand our reach and promote the excellence of our student-athletes, coaches, and the University of Connecticut," said Benedict.

UConn+'s vision has been in the works for a year, the school said.

While UConn will develop much of the programming internally – including coaches' shows, press conferences, and other mini-features – LEARFIELD Studios has placed production staff on the ground in Storrs supported by a central production team.

Tysen Kendig, UConn's Vice President for Communications, said UConn+ can be a game changer for the school.

"Content is unquestionably king, and our audiences increasingly have a thirst for more video, more features, and more multimodal, on-demand ways to consume it," said Kendig. "UConn+ is changing the way we produce content in-house, and the model we've developed in partnership with LEARFIELD and SIDEARM leverages their considerable assets and expertise to give UConn Nation unprecedented content and access to Husky athletics and the greater university."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.