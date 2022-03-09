WalletHub ranks Storrs, CT No. 2 city for college hoops fans

WalletHub ranked Durham, NC ahead of Storrs at No. 1

STORRS, Connecticut — WalletHub has ranked Storrs, CT No. 2 in their report of 2022's Best Cities for College Basketball Fans.

Storrs has become synonymous with being the home of UConn basketball in Connecticut, and people around the country have taken notice. UConn's extensive success in both the women's and men's basketball teams over the years has created a fanbase and environment that is a college basketball fans' dream.

WalletHub gave Storrs a total score of 55.65 in their metric ranking of different college basketball cities.

WalletHub ranked Durham, NC ahead of Storrs at the No. 1 spot with a score of 57.63. Durham is home to the Duke Blue Devils.

Right under Storrs at the No. 3 spot is Lexington, KY, where the University of Kentucky plays.

Both UConn basketball teams have a chance to put Storrs even more on the map with success in their upcoming NCAA tournaments.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.