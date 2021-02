Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. She had missed 23 of her previous 27 shots.

No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 for its sixth consecutive victory. Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Freshman star Paige Bueckers had 19 points and nine assists playing 39 minutes on a sprained ankle. Georgetown lost its ninth in a row despite 15 points from Kelsey Ransom.