Thomason coached the University of Texas-Dallas for 17 seasons previously.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford has announced Polly Thomason will be the new Hawk's head women's basketball coach.

Thomason will be the Hawks' 11th head coach in program history. Thomason was previously the head coach at the University of Texas - Dallas, where she coached for 17 seasons.

"I'd like to thank President Woodward, Vice President Beverly, and the search committee for this opportunity," said Thomason in a statement. "I'm very honored and excited to be chosen to lead the women's basketball program into this new and exciting phase of Hartford Athletics."

Thomason was 327-126 overall at UT-Dallas as only the second head coach in their history. Her teams appeared in six NCAA Division III Tournaments, including making the national tournament in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020.

Thomason was named a Women's Basketball Coaches' Association (WBCA) National Coach of the Year Finalist in 2020-21, the WBCA South Region Coach of the Year in 2016-17, the D3Hoops.com South Region Coach of the Year in 2014-15 and is a six-time ASC East Coach of the Year.

"Coach Polly Thomason brings an impressive proven record of success to UHart," said Acting Vice-President of Athletics & Recreation Dr. Sharon Beverly. "She is the right person for us at the right time and I could not be happier that she'll be leading our women's basketball program!"

Thomason inherits a Hartford team that is coming off an appearance in the America East Playoffs, reaching the conference tournament for the first time since 2019.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

