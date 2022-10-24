New England Patriots honor fallen Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy

The families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte & Sgt. Alex Hamzy were in attendance at Monday's game at Gillette Stadium, as the team honored the two fallen officers.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots honored the two fallen Bristol police officers at Monday's game at Gillette Stadium with a pregame moment of silence.

Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed on Oct.12 after responding to a domestic violence call, which led to gunfire.

Alex Hamzy was considered a lifelong Patriots fan, according to his family and loved ones..

The New England Patriots shared the pregame tribute on social media, acknowledging the families of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy in attendance. Family members and loved ones were honored on the field prior to the Patriots' game against Chicago Monday night.

Prior to tonight’s game, a moment of silence was held to honor and remember fallen Bristol PD officers, LT. Dustin DeMonte & Sgt. Alex Hamzy ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/klCpKYlZbl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2022

A public funeral service was held Friday for Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Friday. Tens of thousands of people were in attendance, including first responders from around the state and the region, to pay their respects to these fallen heroes.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte was honored at the Oct. 16 Miami Dolphins home game, with the team hanging a jersey in the team's locker room, with DeMonte's last name on the back. The team says DeMonte had planned to attend that game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

On Wednesday, two Bristol, CT Police Officers were tragically killed in the line of duty – Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin Demonte.



Today, we honor Sergeant Demonte, a life-long Dolphins fan, who was planning to attend today's game at @HardRockStadium. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/URs1SSMfVH — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

