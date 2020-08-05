New England Patriots, New York Giants and Jets 2020-2021 regular season schedules released

The Pats look to move on after losing legendary QB Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, while the Giants and Jets look to improve from last year.

For the first time in 20 years, six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady will not be starting for the New England Patriots. As the Patriots still look for a new starting QB, the NFL released schedules on Thursday.

The Patriots will face inter-divisional rivals the Miami Dolphins on September 13 at Gillette Stadium for the first game of their season. On October 4, they will face the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Pats will finish their season at home against the New York Jets.

The New York Jets are looking to grow from their 7-9 season last year and maybe a possible return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Jets will begin their season away facing off against another divisional upstart, the Buffalo Bills. They face the Patriots at home on November 9 for Monday Night Football and then end their season at Gillette.

The New York Giants, under first-year coach Joe Judge, are hoping to grow from their dismal 4-12 regular-season record from last year.

The Giants will start their first game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 14. On November 2, there will be a rematch of sorts when the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to New Jersey. That game is also on Monday.