New England Patriots unveil new uniform

It's the first change to the primary uniform in 20 years

The New England Patriots unveiled a new uniform on Monday (also known as Patriots Day in Massachusetts).

The Patriots' website details the uniforms and why they went for the change.

"The blue-on-blue home uniforms made their debut in 2016 under the NFL’s 'Color Rush' campaign, and while the league discontinued 'Color Rush' before the 2018 season, the uniforms lived on as the team's alternate uniform through 2019.

What was previously known as the Patriots alternate uniform has been promoted to the team's home primary, and an entirely new version has been unveiled for away games.

The switch is a step to modernize the Patriots look, a process that started more than two years ago."