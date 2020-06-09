As expected, Broncos will have some fans in stands Week 3 against Tampa Bay

9NEWS had previously reported this was the hope all along, with an official announcement expected from the Governor's Office soon.

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High won't sit empty for long.

9NEWS has been reporting the Broncos and the Governor's office have been collaborating with a goal of gradually welcoming fans to their stadium starting with Week 3 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27.

FOX31 is reporting the Governor will announce the Broncos will have fans for their Week 3 game, the second home game of the 2020 season, on Tuesday.

Estimates of 15,000 fans for the game against Tampa, though, are "too high,'' a source told 9NEWS.

Governor Jared Polis has been well-versed for weeks in the Broncos safety plan at the stadium.

The Broncos will not have fans for their opener against the Titans, but plan to gradually bring in fans starting with the Tampa game makes sense for several reasons. Most importantly, the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado, and the metro Denver area, are comparatively down.

Also, the Broncos will watch what other teams are doing in the first two weeks and see what works and if there are any glitches. While the Broncos won't have fans at Empower Field for their season opener next Monday night, it's possible the team will have a small group of family and friends attend to help test out safety procedures.