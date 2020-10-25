Watch & listen: Browns' Baker Mayfield throws game-winning touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Listen to Jim Donovan's call of the catch & other highlights in the player above or click here

Trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 with 16 seconds remaining, it appeared the Cleveland Browns would have to settle for overtime. Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield, Donovan Peoples-Jones decided otherwise.

Rather than playing for a field goal, the Browns opted to take a shot for the end zone, with Mayfield connecting with Peoples-Jones for a 24-yard touchdown pass. The play ultimately secured a 37-34 victory for Cleveland, as the Browns moved to 5-2 heading into next week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield's touchdown pass to Peoples-Jones marked his fifth of the game, as the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft bounced back from an opening drive interception to complete a Browns franchise record 21 consecutive completions while throwing for 397 yards. Peoples-Jones' touchdown catch -- which marked the first of the rookie's NFL career -- capped a 5-play, 75-yard drive, which began with just one minute and six seconds remaining in regulation.

Prior to the Browns' game-winning drive, the Bengals took a 34-31 lead when Joe Burrow found running back Giovani Bernard for a 3-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-short. On the day, Burrow completed 35 of his 47 pass attempts for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns -- although Cincinnati ultimately left Cleveland too much time on the clock.