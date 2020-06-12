Browns QB Baker Mayfield quotes Dwight Schrute following win vs. Titans

Baker Mayfield quoted Dwight Schrute of "The Office" following the Cleveland Browns' win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Over the course of the 2020 NFL season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made a habit of sneaking pop culture references into his postgame preferences following wins.

And the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Tennessee Titans was no exception, as Mayfield channeled his inner Dwight Schrute of "The Office" when asked what's been the difference for him over the course of Cleveland's past five games.

"Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, then I don't do that," Mayfield said, paraphrasing a line that Rainn Wilson's character said in Episode 16 of Season 3 of the popular series.

Baker Mayfield has snuck in a pop culture reference after each of the Browns wins this year. This week he quotes the great Dwight Schrute from The Office! @wkyc @WKYCSports pic.twitter.com/nLOBHS3SSx — David Kinder II (@davidkinderii) December 6, 2020

Mayfield's "Office" homage comes one week after he quoted Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) following Cleveland's 27-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Other pop culture references Mayfield has made this season include quotes from Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) in "Talladega Nights," Snoop Dogg, DMX, Lil' Wayne and even Holiday Inn Express ad campaigns.

Mayfield's latest out-of-context quote also happened to come after his best game of the 2020 season. Completing 25 of his 33 pass attempts for 334 yards and four touchdowns, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft became the first Browns quarterback to score four touchdowns in a half since Otto Graham did so in 1951.