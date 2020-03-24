LIVE: Tom Brady answers questions for first time since signing with Buccaneers

Tom Brady is officially a member of the Bucs, and he's taking questions from the media.

The Buccaneers formally introduced Tom Brady at noon Tuesday during his first Tampa Bay news conference since becoming the Bucs' new quarterback.

But, it was not your typical press conference. The pandemic surrounding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, meant the event happened by conference call -- rather than in person.

On Monday, the former Patriots quarterback used his Instagram account to encourage people to stay healthy and safe amid the outbreak.

"We are all in this together," Brady wrote.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback of all-time, Brady has the most Super Bowl wins (6) and playoff wins (30) in NFL history. He is a four-time Super Bowl MVP.

According to CBS, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs that includes a total of $50 million guaranteed over those years and up to $9 million in incentives.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the deal has a no-trade clause and prevents the Bucs from franchise tagging Brady when the contract ends.

"That makes it seem like Brady is looking to get one more contract before he calls it a career," wrote CBS Boston.

His signing ended the Jameis Winston era in Tampa. In 2019, Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30+ touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Winston went 28-42 in five seasons. He holds the Bucs record for most touchdowns and passing yards.

