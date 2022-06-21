'Cheers to what’s next': Bucs' Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring once again.
The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer posted the announcement on Instagram where he thanked the Buccaneers organization, fans and the Tampa Bay area for his incredible career.
The news was first reported by sports journalist Jordan Schultz who said he had a "great conversation" with the player "who is excited to pursue other opportunities."
The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer previously retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. But, that retirement was short-lived, lasting only 13 months before he joined Tom Brady in Tampa, where they won last year's Super Bowl.
This year, NFL.com says Gronk played in 12 regular-season games – boasting 55 catches for six touchdowns and 802 yards, which was his greatest yardage since 2017.