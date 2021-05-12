New England Patriots to begin season at home, Brady returns in Week 4

The Pats look to return to their winning ways after coming off their first losing season since 2000.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — 7-9. For many teams in the NFL, a record like 7-9 tends to garner a lackluster response. For the New England Patriots, this was the first losing record for this organization since 2000.

To add insult to injury, the Patriots sat at home while a certain QB went on to win his seventh Super Bowl ring.

It should go without saying that last season should have an asterisk next to it due to COVID-19 and honestly, it was a miracle that any game was able to be played.

The Pats will begin their new season with many question marks like: will Cam Newton be able to carry the team? Will the first-rounder Mac Jones take snaps? Will this team be able to compete with Buffalo Bills or even the upstart Miami Dolphins?

See, question marks.

On Wednesday, Patriot fans had at least one question answered as the 2021-2022 schedule leaked early on the internet.

Without a doubt, the biggest game of the year will when Tom Brady fresh off another Super Bowl win, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Gillette Stadium on October 3 at 8:20 p.m.

Will Patriots fans show hostility towards the QB that helped make the franchise the best in all of the sports or will they show him a love for his achievements?

Yet another question.

The Patriots begin their season at home against the Miami Dolphins. Below is the full schedule for the 2021-2022 season:

Week 1: Sep. 12: vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Week 2: Sep. 19: at New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 3: Sep. 26: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Week 4: Oct. 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 5: Oct. 10: at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 6: Oct. 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Week 7: Oct. 24: vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 8: Oct. 31: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Week 9: Nov. 7: at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 10:Nov. 14: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 11: Nov. 18: at Atlanta Falcons (Thu), 8:20 PM (FOX, NFLN, Amazon)

Week 12: Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 13: Dec. 6: at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15, ESPN

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Week 16: Dec. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 17: Jan. 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 18: Jan. 9: at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM (CBS)

