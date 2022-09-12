These are the NFL games airing on FOX this season

These are the 2022-2023 NFL games that will air on FOX.

The new NFL season is here! Tune in every Sunday - and some Thursdays and Saturdays - to catch some of your favorite teams.

Here are all the games that will be airing on FOX this season. The schedule is subject to change.

---

Sunday, 9/18

1 p.m. Carolina Panthers v New York Giants

Sunday, 9/25

1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots

4:25 p.m. Green Bay Packers v Tampa Ray Buccaneers

Sunday, 10/1

1 p.m. Chicago Bears v New York Giants

Sunday, 10/9

1 p.m. Detroit Lions v New England Patriots

4:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 10/16

1 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 10/23

1 p.m. New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 10/30

1 p.m. Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m. New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 11/6

1 p.m. Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Sunday, 11/13

1 p.m. Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

4:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 11/20

1 p.m. Detroit Lions v New York Giants

Thursday, 11/24 (Thanksgiving Day)

4:30 p.m. New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 11/27

1 p.m. Tampa Day Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday 12/4

1 p.m. Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Sunday 12/11

1 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

Sunday 12/18

1 p.m. Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday 12/24 (Christmas Eve)

1 p.m. New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

4:25 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 12/25 (Christmas Day)

1 p.m. Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins

Sunday 1/11 (New Year's Day)

4:05 p.m. New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks

Sunday 1/8

1 p.m. TBD

4:25 p.m. TBD

Saturday 1/14

NFC Wild Card Game TBD

Sunday 1/15

NFC Wild Card Game TBD

Saturday 1/21

NFC Divisional Playoff Games TBD

Sunday 1/22

NFC Divisional Playoff Games TBD

Sunday 1/29

FNC Championship Game TBD

Sunday, 2/12

Super Bowl LVII TBD

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.