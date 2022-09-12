These are the NFL games airing on FOX this season

The new NFL season is here! Tune in every Sunday - and some Thursdays and Saturdays - to catch some of your favorite teams.
Here are all the games that will be airing on FOX this season. The schedule is subject to change.
---
Sunday, 9/18
1 p.m. Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Sunday, 9/25
1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
4:25 p.m. Green Bay Packers v Tampa Ray Buccaneers
Sunday, 10/1
1 p.m. Chicago Bears v New York Giants
Sunday, 10/9
1 p.m. Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
4:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 10/16
1 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 10/23
1 p.m. New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars
4:25 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 10/30
1 p.m. Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
4:25 p.m. New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 11/6
1 p.m. Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Sunday, 11/13
1 p.m. Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
4:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 11/20
1 p.m. Detroit Lions v New York Giants
Thursday, 11/24 (Thanksgiving Day)
4:30 p.m. New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Sunday 11/27
1 p.m. Tampa Day Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday 12/4
1 p.m. Washington Commanders v New York Giants
Sunday 12/11
1 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Sunday 12/18
1 p.m. Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday 12/24 (Christmas Eve)
1 p.m. New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
4:25 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Sunday 12/25 (Christmas Day)
1 p.m. Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Sunday 1/11 (New Year's Day)
4:05 p.m. New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks
Sunday 1/8
1 p.m. TBD
4:25 p.m. TBD
Saturday 1/14
NFC Wild Card Game TBD
Sunday 1/15
NFC Wild Card Game TBD
Saturday 1/21
NFC Divisional Playoff Games TBD
Sunday 1/22
NFC Divisional Playoff Games TBD
Sunday 1/29
FNC Championship Game TBD
Sunday, 2/12
Super Bowl LVII TBD
----
