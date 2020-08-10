Sources: Patriots-Broncos game pushed back to Monday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the second straight week, the New England Patriots are heading into a game after having their preparations disrupted by a teammate contracting coronavirus.
Cam Newton tested positive prior to last week’s matchup with Kansas City and missed the game.
This week cornerback Stephon Gilmore joined him on the reserve/COVID-19 list following his own positive test.
Sources say the Broncos were told on Thursday the game has been moved to Monday night for the second straight week. It will be an early Monday night game.
The status for both players this week is unclear as New England tries to extend a four-game home win streak over the visiting Broncos. Denver hasn't won in New England since 2006.