Patriots re-sign QB Cam Newton to one-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots are re-signing Cam Newton, 31, to a one-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Friday morning.

Reportedly, his new contract is worth close to $14 million.

According to ESPN, in 2020, Newton was 242-of-368 for 2,657 yards passing, 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was effective as a rusher, with 592 yards on 137 attempts (4.3 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

Newton had started hot after joining the Patriots in late June, but after testing positive for COVID-19 in early October, he said it was a challenge for him to catch up to the pace of the team's ever-evolving offense. His performance suffered and he said it reinforced how important it is to be with a new team in the offseason.

After first signing with the Patriots, Newton had shared on the podcast "I Am Athlete" in February that he was interested in another one-year deal with the Pats.

The Patriots went 7-8 with Newton at the helm and finished 7-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

The Boston Globe first reported the news of Newton's return to the Patriots.