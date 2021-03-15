Pats add Jonnu Smith in 1st big upgrade since Gronk's exit

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Smith has been a consistent presence for Tennessee, appearing in 60 games with 53 starts over the past four years.

BOSTON — The Patriots have agreed to sign free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski.

Smith, who was drafted by the Titans in the third round in 2017, agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Smith has been a consistent presence for Tennessee, appearing in 60 games with 53 starts over the past four years.

He is coming off his best season with the Titans, catching 41 passes for 448 yards for eight touchdowns.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.