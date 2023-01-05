Report: Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis hospitalized due to swimming accident

Hillis was reportedly injured while rescuing his children from drowning.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in the intensive care unit at a Pensacola, Florida hospital after a swimming accident on Thursday.

TMZ reports that the 36-year-old Hillis, who was on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL 12 video game, was injured while rescuing his children from drowning. Arkansas reporter Alyssa Orange adds that Hillis was taken by helicopter to the hospital and is unconscious.

Greg Hillis, Peyton Hillis' uncle, posted the following on Facebook: "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!"

Hillis joined the Browns in 2010 after being dealt by the Denver Broncos. In his first season in Cleveland, Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards and added 477 receiving yards, scoring 13 total touchdowns. After his monster season, Hillis defeated stars like Aaron Rodgers, Michael Vick, and Matt Ryan in the vote for the prestigious cover of the Madden video game. The following year, Hillis' production plummeted, totaling 717 rushing and receiving yards with just three touchdowns. Hillis left in free agency following the 2011 campaign.

The 7th-round draft pick from Arkansas played in 81 NFL games during his eight-year career that also featured stops in Kansas City and in New York with the Giants.