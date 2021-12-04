Reports: Patriots release Julian Edelman

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Patriots terminated Edelman's contract over a "failed physical"

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After 11 seasons, New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman is no longer with the team, according to reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said in a Tweet Monday afternoon that according to wire reports, the Patriots terminated Edelman's contact, listing the reason as a "failed physical."

Mike Reiss, an ESPN reporter covering the Patriots, also said in a Tweet Monday that Edelman showed up on Monday's transaction wire "as having his contract terminated by the Patriots."

"Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement," Reiss continued.

Edelman, 34, has been dealing with a knee injury, and according to Rapoport in February, wanted to continue playing but was unsure how healthy his knee would be at the start of the 2021 season.

“He’s still trying to work his way back from a knee injury that drastically shortened his 2020 season,” Rapoport said of Edelman. “My understanding is he does want to play in 2021, that’s not the important thing. The important thing is, is his knee going to be healthy enough to play? He is still rehabbing, he is still recovering, still trying to see if he’s healthy enough to be out there for the 2021 season. No decision has been made yet on which way that’s going to go.”

Edelman had knee surgery in October for an undisclosed injury and missed 10 games.

Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

