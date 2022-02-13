Football fans place sports bets for 2022 Super Bowl

Bobby V's began offering sports betting in late October

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The 2022 Super Bowl marked a big day for sports betting in Connecticut after legalized sports betting went live last fall.

Sunday kicked off with excitement at Bobby V’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Windsor Locks. Fans representing both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams had their eyes on the big screens. They were glad to see their teams make it to football’s biggest stage.

"Like any football fan, it means the world," said Peter Cianciolo, a Springfield, MA resident rooting for the Rams.

"I’m a Bengal all the way," said Brandon Marshall before the game. The football fan from Kentucky is visiting Connecticut on business. "We got Joe Burrow finally. We’re gonna end our 31-year drought, we’re going to take it home."

Ultimately, the Rams took home the win in a final score of 23-20.

But it’s not just about what’s on the TV, fans were hoping they would have some luck as they place a wager on the sports betting kiosk screens.

Cianciolo, a Rams fan since the '70s, came out to Windsor Locks from Springfield to place a wager.

“Of course, I bet for the Rams," Cianciolo said. “Massachusetts hasn’t allowed sports betting yet so everybody’s coming here."

Legalized sports gambling rolled out in Connecticut just in time for Super Bowl 56.

Winners and Bobby V’s partnered with the Connecticut Lottery to offer sports betting with PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook since late October.

Sunday night, players placed bets on everything from final scores to touchdowns and MVP.

"Since sports betting is newly introduced here in Connecticut, it’s obviously been a big upswing for our business and today’s Super Bowl Sunday. This is the big day of the year," Paul Dionne, Vice President of Marketing for Sportech, said. "It’s been fantastic to see so many new faces coming in for the first time to have a bet and then come and eat and drink and enjoy the game while they’re here."

Now that the game is done, players can take their tickets back to the kiosks or go to a teller to cash out.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.