Sports bars and restaurants tackle high-demand for Super Bowl Sunday

Jerry's Pizza & Bar and J Timothy's Tavern will have plenty of employees and food to serve the big crowds on Sunday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Super Bowl might be three days away, but that is not stopping sports bars and restaurants from prepping for the big crowds already.

From the food specials to the entertainment side of things, they are ready for what is to come on Sunday.

For Jerry's Pizza & Bar in Middletown, Super Bowl Sunday is one of their biggest nights.

"You know, you’re just going to have a lot of people screaming at the TVs," said Antonio Lockwood, manager of Jerry's Pizza & Bar.

The chairs at the bar will fill up quickly as football fans glue themselves to every TV in the corner, but it is not just the game they come for, it is the food and the drink specials.

"We have 2-dollar domestic drafts, so Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite are 2-dollars and then we do 9-dollar pitchers and then we also do 60-cent wings – those are only for eat-in," added Lockwood.

Lockwood expects up to four thousand wings to be sold in a matter of hours. After all, over 30 flavors are offered.

A free halftime buffet will also be offered and no purchase is necessary.

"We had to order over like 25 cases of wings, we got to cook all the wings off, all of our wings are very fresh, they’re never frozen," added Lockwood.

Twenty minutes away is J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville.

Beverage Director Rino Ouellet said there is a meeting six months in advance to make sure certain products are stocked for the big day.

"This year, we’re doing our tailgate pretzel, a buffalo hummus and a nacho kit," said Ouellet.

He said takeout is 70% of their business on Super Bowl Sunday.

FOX61 asked about their most ordered item.

"Buffalo Dirt Wings – it’s an easy easy easy answer," added Ouellet.

Do not worry about long lines or a long wait as plenty of employees will be ready to serve your to-go needs.



"Ten hosts, ten store people will be on, I’m going to have 15 in my kitchen, 25 … I’m going to have 8 servers on, 32 … I’m going to have kitchen preps, another eight … maybe around 50 employees I’d say," added Ouellet.

J. Timothy's Taverne said they will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday for their Employee Appreciation Party as a way to thank their workers for all their hard work on the big day.

Jerry's Pizza & Bar will be open from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

