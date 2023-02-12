Super Bowl LVII Live Blog

Get the latest on Super Bowl LVII on FOX!

GLENDALE, Ariz. — 6:14 PM - Chiefs line up for a 42 yard field by Harrison Butker. But the field goal hits the upright. We're still tied 7-7 with 2:24 left in the first quarter.

The kick is no good, still a tie game.



6:06 PM - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles go 3-and-out on their next drive. Philly is forced to punt.

5:59 PM - Chiefs respond with a TD of their own. Patrick Mahomes with a TD pass to Travis Kelce. We're tied 7-7 midway in the 1st quarter.

5:53 PM - Touchdown Eagles! Jalen Hurts with the QB sneak. Eagles lead 7-0.

5:50 PM - Former Alabama standout and Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith has halled in 41 receiving yards on the first drive of the game.

5:40 - The Chiefs win the coin toss. Eagles will receive the opening kickoff.

5:32 PM - 8-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton performs the National Anthem.

5:28 PM - 12-time Grammy Award winner Babyface performs "America The Beautiful"

5:23 - The Lombardi Trophy makes its first appearance of the day!

5:22 PM - Former Alabama standout Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have entered the field

5:19 PM - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have entered the field

5:15 PM - Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, best known for her roles on "Moesha" and "Abbott Elementary" performed "Life Every Voice and Sing"

5:12 PM - Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received his trophy as the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

5:09 PM - The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were honored prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. Following their segment, Hamlin joined them gave everyone large hugs.