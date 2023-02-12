x
Superbowl

Super Bowl LVII Live Blog

Get the latest on Super Bowl LVII on FOX!
Credit: AP
People are blurred by a long exposure as they arrive at the NFL Experience Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — 6:14 PM - Chiefs line up for a 42 yard field by Harrison Butker. But the field goal hits the upright. We're still tied 7-7 with 2:24 left in the first quarter.

6:06 PM - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles go 3-and-out on their next drive. Philly is forced to punt. 

5:59 PM - Chiefs respond with a TD of their own. Patrick Mahomes with a TD pass to Travis Kelce. We're tied 7-7 midway in the 1st quarter. 

5:53 PM - Touchdown Eagles! Jalen Hurts with the QB sneak. Eagles lead 7-0.

5:50 PM - Former Alabama standout and Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith has halled in 41 receiving yards on the first drive of the game. 

Credit: AP
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

5:40 - The Chiefs win the coin toss. Eagles will receive the opening kickoff. 

5:32 PM - 8-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton performs the National Anthem.

5:28 PM - 12-time Grammy Award winner Babyface performs "America The Beautiful"

5:23 - The Lombardi Trophy makes its first appearance of the day!

5:22 PM - Former Alabama standout Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have entered the field

5:19 PM - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have entered the field

5:15 PM - Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, best known for her roles on "Moesha" and "Abbott Elementary" performed "Life Every Voice and Sing" 

5:12 PM - Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received his trophy as the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

5:09 PM - The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were honored prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. Following their segment, Hamlin joined them gave everyone large hugs.

