For Super Bowl week, wings rule -- especially for the “Wingaddicts”

This trio of friends celebrates a third year of sampling wings and supporting area restaurants.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Their bond is the almighty chicken wing but their mission as “Wingmen” has gone beyond just sampling the best offerings across the state. Tommy Wyatt, Doni Peronace, and “Wing Chef” Ryan Pasler created the group known as the “Wing Addicts” three years ago, and it’s been a fun ride ever since.

"We started three years ago right at the beginning of the pandemic to shine the light and highlight and to help restaurants, Wyatt said.

For Super Bowl week, the Wing Addicts always receive added attention – they have a Facebook group and even a new app that guides people in the direction of any good chicken wings within their area.

"It’s passion on a plate, that’s my main goal is – to see what’s out there, the different passions, the different creativities of flavors -- to wow your taste buds every time," Pasler, a chef by trade, said. "It seems everyone is stepping up their wing game since we started doing this three years ago,” Peronace added.

Wyatt laughed that the Wing Addicts have done their due diligence when sampling the products; “we have visited over 200 Connecticut restaurants in the past three years, we’ve tried over 580 flavors and we’ve eaten roughly 12 thousand wings between the three of us.”

Sitting in a booth at the popular Groggy Frogg in Southington, one of the Wing Addicts' favorite stops, Peronace added, “our mission is to help restaurants spread their wings – that’s what it says on our website and that’s what we do.”

