x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Superbowl

Super Bowl fans thought virtual Vince Lombardi looked like Tupac hologram

A virtual, deep fake version of Vince Lombardi appeared on the field before Super Bowl 55 kicked off. Fans on social media had some thoughts.

Vince Lombardi, the legendary Green Bay Packers coach for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named after, returned in virtual form to get players and fans excited before the kickoff of Super Bowl LV.

A pre-produced video showed the "coach" walking through America's heartland giving a rousing pre-game speech. He wore his traditional hat, overcoat and glasses.

As the video ended, the virtual, deep fake form of Lombardi appeared on a stage at the corner of the end zone at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, where the Chiefs and Buccaneers were getting ready to play.

People on social media had strong thoughts about it, with one consistent critique comparing the virtual Lombardi to the hologram of late rapper Tupac Shakur.

RELATED: H.E.R. rocks ‘America the Beautiful’ with electric guitar solo during Super Bowl 55

RELATED: Sarah Thomas makes history as first woman to officiate a Super Bowl