Tom Brady's return to the Bucs next season isn't a lock

The famed quarterback is under contract for 2022 but his return isn't definite.

TAMPA, Fla. — If Tom Brady played the last game of an unprecedented career he ended with one of his toughest losses after a stunning comeback.

Bloodied and battered by the Los Angeles Rams the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a 27-3 deficit only to see the defense surrender a big play in the final minute to set up Matt Gay’s winning 30-yard field goal.

The Rams’ 30-27 victory Sunday sent Los Angeles home to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game next week, and ended Tampa's bid to become the NFL’s first repeat champions since Brady led New England to consecutive titles following the 2003-04 seasons.

Have the Rams also ended Brady’s career?

Brady is under contract for 2022 but his return isn’t definite.

The quarterback's future with the Bucs is being questioned and reporters did not hold back asking Brady about his plans for next season.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Brady said, following up with he's only been focused on Sunday's playoff game and as far as the future, he said he'll take it "day by day."

If this season is Brady's last, there are some things to celebrate, even if it's not a trip to the Super Bowl.

During the regular season, Brady finished the season with a career-high 5,316 yards passing.