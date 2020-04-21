Brady and Gronkowski played together for the New England Patriots.

TAMPA, Fla — Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will be reunited in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday the acquisition of four-time All-Pro tight end Gronkowski as part of a trade with the New England Patriots.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”

Despite spending the 2019 season out of football, Gronkowski leads all current players with his 79 receiving touchdowns since he entered the league in 2010. He also ranks second among tight ends during that span in receiving yards with 7,861.

In recent months, Gronkowski was honored as one of five tight ends selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team and one of two chosen for the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

As 10Sports reporter/anchor Grace Remington points out, Brady has thrown 78 touchdowns to Gronk -- more than any other receiver in his 20-year career. Randy Moss was second with 39.

Born in Amherst, New York, Gronkowski completed his scholastic career at Woodland Hills High School and played collegiately at Arizona prior to being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

