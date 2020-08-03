x
No. 5 UConn beats USF to advance to 7th straight AAC final

Christyn Williams added 15 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 13 in the semifinal win
Credit: AP
South Florida's Elena Tsineke, left, fouls Connecticut's Christyn Williams (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 21 points and No. 5 UConn beat South Florida 79-38  on Sunday to earn a chance at its seventh straight American Athletic Conference tournament title. 

Christyn Williams added 15 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 13 in the semifinal win for the  Huskies. UConn is now 20-0 all-time in AAC tournament play after finishing 118-0 during the conference's seven regular seasons. 

UConn is leaving the conference after this postseason to return to the Big East. Elena Tsineke had nine points to lead South Florida.