No more reign: Belichick's Pats eliminated from playoff race

The New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances in Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era.

A 22-12 loss to the Dolphins left New England at 6-8. They'll finish at .500 or worse for the first time since 2000, the year they drafted Brady.

They fall one year short of matching the Cowboys’ NFL record of 20 consecutive winning seasons.