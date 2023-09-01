Norfolk Curling Club recognizes 10 years since opening of new club

The original building was burned to the ground by arsonists in 2011.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — The curling season is always something to celebrate in Norfolk, but 2023 will reach a milestone at the Norfolk Curling Club.

The club, which opened in 1956, will recognize ten years since the ribbon cutting of their new and improved building.

The original building was burned to the ground by arsonists in 2011 and after two years, the new Curling Club was built and then dedicated.

Jon Barbagallo is the head ice technician at the Curling Club and has been around the sport his whole life

“Ten years ago when I was walking through this building and saw the melted steel structure of the building falling down and the rocks all crumbled – to be here now is fantastic," Barbagallo said.

Steve Emt is a member of the United States Paralympic Curling Team and trains at the Norfolk Curling Club.

"I’ve seen the pictures, I’ve heard many of the stories and being part of this incredible place, it’s a blessing to be here and be in the rebuild going on ten years now."

As the curling competitors strategize about all sorts of different shots try on the ice, they ultimately have a similar aim; to support and promote their sport.

“It’s a great sport to try… and the comradery is the biggest part of the game.” Emt said.

“It’s taken me all over the world and the best part is, it’s all-inclusive," Barbagallo said.

To learn more about the Norfolk Curling Club click here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.